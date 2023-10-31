Warring spreading canard to shield Kamal Nath from anti-Sikh riots: Chugh

Chandigarh, oct 31: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today said that Punjab PCC president Amarinder Singh Warring has been spreading a canard in Madhya Pradesh by falsely alleging that Kamal Nath had no role in 1984 ant-Sikh riots.
Chugh said that the Nanavati Commission report has clearly mentioned that the main witness Mukhtyar Singh has given the statement that Kamal Nath was leading the mob at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj who instigated the mob to attack the Sikhs.
During an attack on the devotees in the Rakab Ganj gurdwara, Chugh said, according to the report of the Nanavati Commission, Kamal Nath led the crowd of hooligans who later ransacked the gurdwara and attacked the Sikh devotees.
Chugh said it is the darkest chapter in recent history when the Congress leaders led the bloody violence against the Sikhs in Delhi and if Warring is trying to justify it or safeguard the perpetrators, he is doing the highest dis-service to the Sikhs as an entire community.
He said Warring, in his election campaign speeches in Madhya Pradesh, has been deliberately misleading the voters by spreading falsehood about Kamal Nath. Any attempt to safeguard Kamal Nath in the eyes of the Sikhs would only invite more disgust from the community and bring shame to the Congress leaders, said Chugh.
Chugh said Kamal Nath's hands have blood on them and the people of Madhya Pradesh and elsewhere in the country are well aware of it.