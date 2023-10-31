Warring spreading canard to shield Kamal Nath from anti-Sikh riots: Chugh

Chugh said that the Nanavati Commission report has clearly mentioned that the main witness Mukhtyar Singh has given the statement that Kamal Nath was leading the mob at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj who instigated the mob to attack the Sikhs.

During an attack on the devotees in the Rakab Ganj gurdwara, Chugh said, according to the report of the Nanavati Commission, Kamal Nath led the crowd of hooligans who later ransacked the gurdwara and attacked the Sikh devotees.