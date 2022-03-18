Watchdog: Iran converts sliver of its high-enriched uranium

Dubai, Mar 18 : Iran has converted a fraction of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium into material crucial for detecting cancers and other diseases, the UN nuclear watchdog and an Iranian media report said Friday.
Iran's decision to convert the uranium takes it out of a form that can potentially be further refined into weapons-grade levels.
The development comes as talks in Vienna over restoring Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers hang in the balance.
Negotiators previously said they had reached the end of a monthslong effort to find a way to bring both the United States and Iran back into the accord — just as a Russian demand threw the talks into a chaotic pause.
Since then, Iran and the United Kingdom agreed to a prisoner release and news of the decision by Tehran to reprocess the uranium appears to signal that the negotiations may still see the parties return to Vienna and reach a deal. However, Israel, Iran's archrival in the Mideast, has increasingly criticised efforts to revive the accord.
In a statement Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran had used 2.1 kilograms of its 60% enriched uranium to produce so-called "highly enriched uranium targets" at a facility in Isfahan.
Those “targets” will be irradiated at the Tehran Research Reactor and later used to produce molybdenum-99, the IAEA said.
Molybdenum-99 decays within days into a form of an isotope called technetium-99m, which is used in scans that can detect cancer and assess blood supply to the heart.