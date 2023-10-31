"We are forever indebted to his service": PM Modi remembers Sardar Patel on National Unity Day

Remembering the Iron Man on his 148th birth anniversary, the Prime Minister said that the country is forever indebted to his service.

"On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation. His commitment to national integration continues to guide us. We are forever indebted to his service," PM Modi said in a post on the social media platform, X.