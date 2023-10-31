"We are forever indebted to his service": PM Modi remembers Sardar Patel on National Unity Day

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.
Remembering the Iron Man on his 148th birth anniversary, the Prime Minister said that the country is forever indebted to his service.
"On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation. His commitment to national integration continues to guide us. We are forever indebted to his service," PM Modi said in a post on the social media platform, X.
During the day, the Prime Minister will also pay floral tributes to Patel at his 182-metre-tall statue in Gujarat's Kevadia.
He will also witness the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade which will comprise marching contingents from BSF and various state police.
Since 2014, October 31 has been observed as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and on this occasion 'Run for Unity' is organised across the country, which is participated by people from all walks of life.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off 'Run For Unity' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital.
The National Unity Day was introduced by the Central government in 2014. Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI)