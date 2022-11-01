We are indebted to tribal society: PM Modi

The Prime Minister was at Mangarh Dham, also known as the martyrdom site of about 1,500 tribals, and paid rich tributes at the memorial. The tribals were massacred by the British Army in 1913. At the event, Modi shared the dais with the chief ministers from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Modi said that before the freedom struggle of 1857, the tribal society had sounded the bugle for Independence. “We are indebted to the contributions of tribal society. It is the tribal society that saves the character of India.”