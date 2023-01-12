We are looking at much bigger ambitions in our trade with US: Piyush Goyal

Washington: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that India is not interested any longer in the ‘mini’ trade deal that was once under discussion with former US President Donald Trump and a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is not on the table because President Joe Biden’s administration in not currently interested in negotiating one with any country.

India and the US have decided to focus instead on greater market access, ease of doing business between the two countries and a larger footprint regarding trading, investment and business, the Minister said on Wednesday.

Two specific targets for this elevated engagement were semiconductors and defence production. Goyal made the remarks while speaking with reporters after discussions with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai at the 13th meeting here in Washington D.C. of the Trade Policy Forum, which is the highest platform for trade talks between the two countries.

Recent trade relations between India and the US have been marked by lack of significant progress, specially after President Biden took office, in stark contrast to the frenetic pace set by the two sides just a year before in the run-up to Trump’s visit to India in February 2020, in anticipation of a deal.