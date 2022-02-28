We can't abandon our own people: Rahul Gandhi on Indian students stranded in Ukraine

"My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this," he tweeted, sharing the 30-second video clip.

"The GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families. We can't abandon our own people," he said.

In another tweet, Gandhi said, "Conditions of Indians stranded in Ukraine are worsening. Yet, GOI is not taking effective steps to bring them home. As usual, PM is MIA (Missing in action)."