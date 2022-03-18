We continue to function: India's Ukraine mission

New Delhi, Mar 18 : The Indian embassy in Ukraine, which is temporarily operating from Warsaw, on Friday advised Indians still stuck in the war-torn country to contact it for any assistance.
India relocated its embassy in Ukraine to Poland a few days back in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine.
At present, the embassy is operating from Warsaw, the capital of Poland.
In a fresh advisory, the embassy said it continues to function and can be contacted for any assistance.
"The Embassy of India continues to function and can be contacted through email cons1.Kyiv@mea.Gov.In and the following 24X7 helpline numbers on WhatsApp for assistance: +380933559958, +919205290802, +917428022564," the embassy said.