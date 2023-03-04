We have to improve our speed and move in top gear: PM Modi

"Now we have to improve our speed and move in top gear", he said.

Noting that PM Gati Shakti Master Plan is a critical tool that integrates economic and infrastructural planning with development, the Prime Minister said, "Gati Shakti National Master Plan is going to change the face of India's infrastructure and its multimodal logistics."

Prime Minister Modi made the observation during a Post Budget Webinar on 'Infrastructure and Investment: Improving logistic efficiency with PM Gatishakti National Master Plan'.