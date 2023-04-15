We look at PM Modi as a friend, wouldn't forget India's help during Covid: Ugandan Envoy

New Delhi: Uganda looks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a friend and will never forget India's help during the Covid-19 period, High Commissioner of Uganda to India Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda said on Saturday.
"In Prime Minister Modi, we look at him as a friend. He visited Uganda in 2018 and after his visit, things have never been the same, relations became activated and the level of friendship increased," Kikafunda told ANI. Kikafunda termed PM Modi's relation with Uganda as friendship which has 'no strings attached'.
"He (PM Modi) always says his friendship with Africa, in general, and in Uganda, in particular, it has no strings attached. He looks at the problems you have and then helps, unlike some other countries where they are like give me then I give you. He says the friendship that he gives you has no strings attached. Like when they helped us during Covid, we wouldn't ever forget that. So we are really happy with the relationship we have. And my duty is to make sure that relationship remains beautiful," Envoy said.