We need to free ourselves from mindset of slavery: Nirmala Sitharaman

Puri (Odisha): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said for India to become a developed country, the people must come out of the mindset of 'slavery' instilled by the British rulers.

Sitharaman, along with fellow Union cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra attended a plantation drive and took 'Panch Pran Pledge' under ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ programme in Puri on Thursday.

Addressing the event, the Finance Minister said, "We need to free ourselves from the mindset of slavery instilled in us by the British rulers. Only then will India become a developed country by 2047."

Coinciding with their visit, globally renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik has created his latest artwork depicting the theme 'Meri Maati Mera Desh'.This captivating artwork adorned the sands of Blue Flag Beach, Mayfair, and Puri.