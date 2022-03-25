We need to promote youths of Jammu and Kashmir by educating them, says SC

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant dismissed the appeal of the Jammu and Kashmir administration against the high court order directing release of financial assistance to the girl Mubashir Ashraf Bhat.

It said, "The consequence of entertaining the appeal would deny the loan disbursal, which was sanctioned originally for her study though in a different institution. We are of the view that that in the exercise of jurisdiction under Article 136 of the constitution would not be appropriate, when the consequence of entertaining the petition would substantially dislocate the educational career of a young woman student from Jammu and Kashmir."