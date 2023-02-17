We reimagined, reinvented various aspects of governance: PM Modi

Addressing the Economic Times Global Business Summit, Modi said that the most significant part of governance has been that the Centre had "reimagined and reinvented for the poor" even as "many are busy in the relaunch of the same product without reimagination", he said while taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"People in the earlier governments liked 'mai-baap' culture. This is the reason why there was a distance between government and people at that time," PM Modi said while addressing dignitaries at the summit.