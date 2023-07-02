We should not indulge in politics over Manipur: Jitendra Singh

The minister further said that no one should not indulge in politics related to Manipur. “Home Ministry is dealing with the current situation in the state and is doing whatever can be done. The Home Ministry is taking cognizance of the happening...we should not indulge in the politics over this,” Jitendra Singh said.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the State nearly two months ago on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).