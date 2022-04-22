We will effectively introduce FTA between India, UK: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India and the UK are working on closing the negotiations for a free trade agreement by the end of the year.

Addressing the joint media address after the bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held at Hyderabad House, Modi said, “Recently we have concluded FTA talks with UAE and Australia. We wish to go for FTA with the UK with the same spirit and commitment.

“Last year, we established the strategic partnership and we have added the important Roadmap-2030 and during our talks, we reviewed the progress made in this direction and also set some goals,” Modi said.