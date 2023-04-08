We will meet in court of law: Assam CM Sarma slams Rahul over Adani tweet

New Delhi: Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet targeting Congress turncoats over the Adani issue, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that it was “our decency to never have asked you about Bofors and National Herald scams and we will meet in a court of law”.

“It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald scams. And how you allowed Ottavio Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times. Anyway we will meet in the court of law,” Assam CM tweeted. Sarma’s barbs came in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s stinging tweet, wherein he posted a picture, sporting the names of former Congress leaders, who have jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party or have snapped decades-old ties with the grand old party including Sarma, Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Defence Minister AK Antony’s son Anil Antony.

The Congress leader’s fresh Adani reference came a day after NCP chief and senior opposition leader Sharad Pawar said that there is “no need” for a JPC probe into the findings of the Hindenburg report, a tool Congress and its ally have been using to attack the ruling BJP.