We won't let democracy die: JP Nadda

New Delhi: Amid the reports of violence during voting for the Panchayat election across West Bengal, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday spoke to the state leader of opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari and BJP West Bengal in-charge Mangal Pandey on panchayat poll violence and assured them that the BJP won't let democracy die in West Bengal.

He further assured that the fight against violence by the TMC party will be brought to a conclusion in a democratic way. "BJP will not let this death of democracy happen, and we will take this fight to a decisive level in a democratic way," said BJP president JP Nadda.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, workers of the state BJP staged a protest outside the State Election Commission office in Kolkata against the election-related violence in the state.

Several incidents of election-related violence have been reported from different districts in West Bengal, with the ruling Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party accusing each other of killing their party workers.