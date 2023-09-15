Weak El Nino conditions prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region: IMD

"The latest forecast of Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS) model and other global model forecasts indicate that the El Nino conditions are likely to further intensify and continue up to early next year.

"Besides the ENSO conditions in the Pacific Ocean, other factors such as Indian Ocean Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) also exert some influence on the Indian monsoon," the IMD official.

The weather forecast agency further indicated that currently, there are borderline positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions prevailing, and the latest forecasts from MMCFS and other global models suggest that these positive IOD conditions are likely to strengthen in the coming months.