'Wearing hijab matter of choice', Justice Dhulia sets aside Karnataka HC order

Justice Dhulia said he has a different view and he is allowing the appeal against the high court judgment. "It (wearing hijab) is ultimately a matter of choice, nothing more, nothing else," he said.



Justice Dhulia said venturing into essential religious practice was not needed and the high court took the wrong way. He added that one thing which was topmost for him was education of girl children. Justice Dhulia added that a girl child in areas does household work and chores before going to school and are we making her life any better by imposing an additional restriction on her?