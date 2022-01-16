WEF’S ONLINE DAVOS SUMMIT | PM Modi to deliver special address today

New Delhi/Davos: With its high-profile annual meeting getting deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Economic Forum’s five-day online Davos Agenda summit will begin on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled to deliver their special addresses on ‘state of the world’ on the first day itself.

The Forum has been hosting its annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos for 50 years, but it could not take place in 2021 due to the pandemic and has been deferred till early summer for this year as well.