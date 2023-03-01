Well-planned cities need of the hour in future: PM Modi

Addressing a post-budget webinar on 'Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation', he said: "Well-planned cities are going to be the need of the hour in the fast-paced environment of India in the 21st century. Development of new cities and the modernisation of services in the existing ones are the two main aspects of urban development."

Urban planning will determine the fate of our cities in the next few years and it is only well-planned cities that will determine the fate of India, he reiterated.