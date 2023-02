Wetlands necessary for sustainable development: Amitabh Kant

"India's leadership on championing wetlands conservation in the 75th year of Independence is a landmark moment to identify wetlands as societal assets and further step-up actions for their conservation and restoration," he said.

Kant said that wetlands have enabled the country to have drinking water at urban centres.

The 2023 theme - 'Wetland restoration' - focuses on the significant role of restoring these ecosystems as a way of making society food, water and climate secure.

Sidharth Kaul, President of Wetlands India, introduced the theme on World Wetlands Day, and highlighted the continuous efforts of Wetlands International South Asia over the last 25 years towards wetlands conservation and their wise use.