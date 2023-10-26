What did Sharad Pawar do for farmers, PM Modi asks in front of Ajit Pawar

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a broadside against Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad, asking “what did he do for farmers when he was the Union Agriculture Minister”, here on Thursday.

Addressing a rally of farmers at Kakadi village near the Shirdi pilgrimage town, Modi said -- without taking names -- that one senior leader of Maharashtra served as the Union Agriculture Minister under the then Congress government.

“Personally, I have all respect for him… But what has he done for the farmers? Senior leaders from the state have only played politics in the name of the farming community,” said Modi.

Citing figures, the PM said that in his seven years as Union Agriculture Minister, Pawar procured foodgrains from farmers across the country by giving a minimum support price of Rs 3.50 lakh crore.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has given Rs 13.50 lakh crore to the farmers as MSP in seven years, said Modi, even as breakaway NCP (AP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar looked on, in the presence of Governor Ramesh Bais, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.