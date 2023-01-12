What is elected Govt’s purpose in Delhi if Centre controls bureaucrats: SC to Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday queried the Central government, asking what purpose would be served in having an elected government in Delhi if the capital's administration and control over bureaucrats are under the control of the Centre.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central government, submitted before a constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud that a Union Territory like Delhi, is an extension of the Union, administered by the Union through its own officers.

The top court is hearing a case between the Delhi government and Centre in connection with the administrative control over transfers and postings of civil servants.