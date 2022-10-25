WhatsApp apologises, fixes 2-hour outage issue

In India, the affected cities included Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Lucknow, among others. Users in the country faced trouble while sending images and videos.

People took to Twitter to report their problems with the app, including posting memes and GIFs.

"Today online, one tick for both deliver and read messages. Is WhatsApp down? #WhatsApp #whatsappdown," a user wrote on Twitter.

Users from several other countries also complained on social media that the service is currently creating a disturbance and not working smoothly.