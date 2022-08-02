WhatsApp bans over 22 lakh Indian accounts in June

New Delhi: WhatsApp has banned over 22 lakh Indian accounts in June on the basis of complaints received via its grievance redressal channel and through its own mechanism to detect violations, according to the messaging platform.

This is higher than 19 lakh such accounts banned by WhatsApp in May, 16 lakh accounts in April, and 18.05 lakh such accounts in March.

The new, tougher IT rules, which came into effect last year, mandate large digital platforms (with over 50 lakh users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken.