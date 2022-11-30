WhatsApp bans over 23 lakh malicious accounts in India in October

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp on Wednesday said it banned over 23 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of October in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021 which are being amended to put more responsibilities on social media platforms.

Between October 1 and October 31, 23,24,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 8,11,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users, said the company.

The messaging platform, which has more than 400 million users in the country, received 701 complaint reports in October in India, and the records 'actioned' were 34.