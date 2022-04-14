WhatsApp to launch Communities, will help users organise groups

Communities would be like a “directory of groups”, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, adding that the feature will let anyone “run a community of their own with diverse groups yet having some common linkages”. The spokesperson added that this was “based on feedback that people get lost because of the multiple groups”.

Anyone will be able to create a community and invite multiple groups to join in. But the groups will become part of the community only if their respective admins accept the invite. For instance, you could have one community for a certain company with multiple groups of different user sets within this company.