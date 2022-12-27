When 2023 dawns, SC likely to hear long-pending Maha-K'taka border row case

The border dispute between the states dates back to 1960s, after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines.

On November 30 this year, the apex court was scheduled to hear the arguments on the maintainability of Maharashtra government's petition challenging some provisions of the State Reorganisation Act, 1956 and demanding to merge 865 villages from five districts in Karnataka with Maharashtra. The matter was listed before the bench headed by Justice K.M. Joseph, but since the judges were busy in the constitution bench hearing in a matter related to Jallikattu, the border dispute could not be taken up then.