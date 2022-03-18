Which part of 'The Kashmir Files' does Omar Abdullah find untrue: BJP

New Delhi, Mar 18: Reacting to the National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asked him to clarify which part of the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ does he find untrue. Abdullah has said that the film was not factual and many lies were projected in it.
BJP Information and Technology Department’s national incharge, Amit Malviya in a tweet, said, "Which part of #KashmirFiles does Omar find untrue? The fact that Farooq Abdullah, his father, resigned as CM on January 18, 1990, and as if on cue the genocide was unleashed on hapless Kashmiri Hindus starting January 19, 1990? That he ordered the release of 70 ISI-trained dreaded terrorists?”
In another tweet, Malviya said, "Indira Gandhi appointed Jagmohan as Governor of J&K in 1984 and before resigning in July 1989, he had warned Rajiv Gandhi about the dark Islamist clouds threatening Kashmir. Thereafter Rajiv offered him a ticket to contest LS, which he declined. He was reappointed on January 20, 1990, after Farooq Abdullah had quit on January 18, 1990. Jagmohan reached Srinagar on January 22, 1990. By then (January 19, 1990, onwards) Jihadis had taken over Kashmir. Announcements were made from Masjids asking Kashmiri Hindus to convert, leave or die. Like a coward, Farooq had abandoned Hindus."
Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party on March 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said more films like this need to be made so that people could know the truth.
“Truth should be brought in the right form before the country,” Modi had said.