While framing policy on transfers, try to protect family life: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the state while formulating a policy for its own employees, has to give due consideration to the importance of protecting family life.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Vikram Nath said: "How a particular policy should be modulated to take into account the necessities of maintaining family life may be left at the threshold to be determined by the state."

Justice Chandrachud, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said in crafting its policy, the state cannot be heard to say that it will be oblivious to basic constitutional values, including the preservation of family life which is an incident of Article 21.