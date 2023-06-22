Whole world praises PM Modi: Nadda

"The whole world praises PM Modi but Congress calls him a snake, illiterate, chaiwala. Today there is an economic slowdown in America, Europe, and Australia but India's economy is standing strong," BJP national president said in Jharkhand. Earlier in May, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had compared PM Modi to a "poisonous snake".

"PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake'. You might to check if it's poison or not. But if you lick it, you're dead," Kharge had said at an election rally.