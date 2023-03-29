Why can't citizens pledge to not vilify others, says SC on hate speeches

It observed that the menace of hate speech is a vicious circle which is going on because the state is impotent, powerless, and doesn't act in time.

A bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna termed hate speeches as a "vicious circle", while adding that fringe elements make these utterances and people should restrain themselves from doing so.

Citing speeches of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it said that people from remote areas used to gather to hear them. Justice Nagarathna observed: "Now fringe elements from all sides are making these statements and we are now asked to take contempt action against these people."