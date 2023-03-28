Will abide by eviction notice: Rahul

"As an elected member of Lok Sabha for the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to whom I owe the happy memories of my time spent here," he said, adding that he will abide by the letter.

On Monday, the Congress leader was served a notice for vacating the bungalow in Tughlak lane in Delhi's Lutyens zone. However, officials said that as per the rules, he has to vacate the house within 30 days.