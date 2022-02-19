Will cross border if someone casts evil eyes on India: Rajnath

The Defence Minister said that Brahmos will be manufactured in Uttar Pradesh and this is one such missile the enemy is fearful of.

Rajnath Singh also claimed that the CAA has been brought to give citizenship to the people who are persecuted elsewhere. He also said that BJP kept its promise and a grand Ram temple is now being built in Ayodhya.

He claimed that there is no allegation of corruption against the State or Central government, which means that the government is working for the welfare of the people. "We are real Samajwadi as we are distributing rations and pensions to every eligible person," he said.