Will give befitting reply to every step taken against country's dignity: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asserted that the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests gave a message to the world that although India is a peace-loving nation which believed in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma', it will not let anyone harm the sovereignty, integrity and unity of the country.

While addressing National Technology Day 2023, Singh said, "India has not only wished for peace for itself but given the message to the world. Visionaries like Lord Buddha and Father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi are India's gift to the world.