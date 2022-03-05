Will not leave UP regardless of poll results: Priyanka Gandhi

Ghazipur (UP), Mar 5: Describing Uttar Pradesh as the land of her forefathers, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday vowed not to leave the state regardless of the ongoing assembly elections results.
Accusing her party rivals in general of practising politics of caste and religion and the BJP in particular of pursuing “hollow nationalism”, she said she would stay put in the state and continue to fight for its people till the emergence of a true and correct change in its politics.
The Congress leader made the remarks while addressing an election rally here in Ghazipur which goes to the polls on March 7 in the last phase of the seven-phase UP assembly elections.
"You (public) are being misled through the issue of caste and religion. You will face the maximum loss with the political leaders incurring hardly losing anything. They just want to come back to power by keeping the people poor,” she said.
“This is the land of my forefathers and their blood has nurtured its soil. Unless true and correct politics emerges in the state, I will continue to fight. I have decided that whatever is the result, I am not going to leave you. I will fight along with you, for you," she added.