Will repeat Karnataka in MP, win 150 seats: Rahul Gandhi

His remarks came after a meeting on Madhya Pradesh which was chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh, Arun Yadav, J.P. Agarwal among several others.

Speaking to media, Rahul Gandhi said, "Had a detailed and long discussion on Madhya Pradesh with the party leaders. Our assessment is that we won 135 seats in Karnataka and we are going to win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh. In Madhya Pradesh, we will repeat Karnataka and will win 150 seats."