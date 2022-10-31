Will retain power in Himachal: BJP

Dalhousi (HP), Oct 31: Priya Sethi, National Executive Member and former J&K Minister, today exuded confidence that the Bhartiya Janata Party will again form government in Himachal Pradesh as people have seen the working of the "double-engine" government.
While addressing the public meeting in favour of Party candidate D.C Thakur, the former J&K Minister Priya Sethi said that in Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Bhartiya Janata Party has formed the government in succession. He said that in Himachal Pradesh too, the tradition will change this time under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister, Jairam Thakur.
Priya Sethi stated the BJP will again form the government in Himachal Pradesh as the Congress candidates have miserably failed to stand on the expectation of people of the Himachal Pradesh. "Results will be in favour of the BJP because people have seen the working of the BJP and the double-engine government.
The senior BJP leader said that it is a matter of pride that the National President of the Party J.P Nadda, belongs to Himachal Pradesh. So, strengthen his hands by voting the BJP to power. She said that Modi during his rule of 8 years has introduced many welfare schemes such as aayushman Yojana, which is world's biggest health scheme and Him Health Care Yojana.