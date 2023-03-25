Win all assembly seats in Chhindwara: Amit Shah tells BJP workers

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed BJP workers to step up their efforts and ensure that the party would win all seven Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a public gathering in Chhindwara, Shah said that in 2019, BJP had lost Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat from narrow margin, “thus the party workers need to step up their efforts and ensure that the party would win the seat in 2024 general elections and all seven seats in upcoming Assembly elections”.

Chhindwara is considered as the bastion of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath.