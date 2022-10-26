‘Wind of change blowing in country’

Adampur (Haryana): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the wind of change is blowing across the country and the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana will set benchmark for others by becoming partners of this change.

While campaigning in favour of AAP candidate Satinder Singh for by poll in Adampur in Haryana, the Chief Minister said the people of Punjab are trusting them, and AAP will never let this trust be broken at any cost.

He said now it is Haryana’s turn and the beginning of this change in Haryana will begin from the Adampur constituency.

Mann said if the people of Haryana want good health, education facilities and good administration, then they will have to trust AAP and the party will usher in a new era by bringing development and new infrastructure in the state.