With just 14% of MPs being women, there's a strong case for 33% quota

This bill envisiges 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for 15 years. This bill, however, is no fresh endeavour and its journey to this point, in a way, began before Independence.

The present idea of the Women’s Reservation Bill originated from a constitutional amendment in 1993, which stated that a random one-third of a village council leader (Sarpanch) positions in the gram panchayat should be reserved for women.

This bill became a long-term plan to extend this provision to Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.