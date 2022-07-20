With PM Modi’s vision, Indians wearing ‘Suraksha Kavach’: Nadda on country’s COVID fight

New Delhi: India crossing the 200-crore milestone in administering vaccination doses against COVID-19 reflects the “changing face of Bharat”, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday, and asserted that the country had to wait for about 20 years to get vaccines for polio and other diseases.

He was addressing a gathering after interacting with a group of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers at a vaccination centre on the premises of the Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital (LHMC) here.

“India will always be indebted to doctors and healthcare workers who served humanity without concerning about their own lives during Covid. We have crossed the 200-crore milestone with regards to the number of total doses administered in the country since the vaccination began in January last year,” Nadda said.