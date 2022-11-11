‘Withholding names is not acceptable’, SC notice to Centre on delay in judges’ appointment

The top court also noted that for the time being, it is resisting issuing a contempt notice and only issuing a simple notice against the Law Ministry.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka observed that withholding of names was not acceptable as justice suffers.

It said there are 11 names pending for Centre’s approval, the oldest of which dates back to September 2021.