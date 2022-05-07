Within 48 hours, Centre notifies appointment of 2 judges to Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Centre has notified the appointment of Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court judge Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala as judges to the apex court, two days after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended their appointment. The collegium is headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana.

A notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice said the President is pleased to appoint Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, to be judge of the Supreme Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

In another notification, the ministry said: "the President is pleased to appoint Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala, judge of Gujarat High Court, to be judge of Supreme Court of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office".