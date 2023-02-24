'Won't injunct media', SC refuses plea to gag media from reporting Adani-Hindenburg issue

New Delhi, Feb 24: The Supreme Court on Friday said it will not injunct media on carrying reports on Hindenburg report on Adani group till the court pronounces its order on constitution of a committee to examine the matter.

Advocate M.L. Sharma mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

The Chief Justice told Sharma, "We are not going to issue any injunction to the media ever... We will pronounce orders shortly."

When Sharma repeated his request by saying that the media was creating a sensation, the Chief Justice said, "make a reasonable argument, not for an injunction on the media..."