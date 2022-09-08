Work together for holistic development of cooperatives: Amit Shah urges States

New Delhi: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, urged states to cooperate to expand the cooperative sector holistically so that it may make a substantial contribution to making India a USD 5 trillion economy. In his remarks at the two-day National Conference of State Cooperation Ministers in this city, Shah argued that efforts should be taken to ensure that the cooperative movement moves at the same pace throughout all of India.

“In those states where the activities have stopped or slowed down, the effort should be to accelerate. For that, we need a new national cooperative policy,” Shah, who is also the Union Home Minister, said.

The new policy should be framed to ensure all round development of cooperative sector in all states and Union Territories, and also identify new areas, he added.