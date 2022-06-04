World Environment Day | PM Modi to participate in 'Save Soil Movement', launch 'LiFE'

New Delhi: Raising awareness about soil health through the 'Save Soil Movement' and launching a global initiative 'Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement' would be among the top engagements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the World Environment Day on Sunday.

In the first half, Modi will address the gathering at the 'Save Soil Movement' programme at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

'Save Soil Movement' is a global movement to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it. The movement was started by spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in March 2022.