World EV Day | Industry stakeholders pitch for greener future ahead of G20 Summit

Akshit Bansal, Founder and CEO of electric charging network provider Statiq, said that when we choose EVs, we aren't just reducing pollution and addressing climate change; we're also embracing practical sustainability.

“However, to truly propel this revolution, we must ensure seamless connectivity – and this is where EV charging stations play a crucial role. More charging stations mean increased convenience for consumers. No longer will there be concerns about running out of power during journeys,” said Bansal.

Statiq has already achieved success by establishing charging stations in pivotal locations, including Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Himachal Pradesh in the north, as well as cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai in the south and west.

“Our dedication extends to accommodating all types of EVs, whether they are 2, 3, or 4-wheelers, as evident from our deployment of 7000 chargers across India. Our goal is to reach 20,000 EV charging stations by 2024,” Bansal added.