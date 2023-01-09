‘World looking at India with hope’, says PM Modi

“As India has achieved high growth in several sectors, and especially despite Covid-19 pandemic, the entire world is watching us keenly. They are trying to know how India is strengthening its power despite hurdles. This is going to happen more because India is going to be progressive in coming years. And therefore, the role of each Pravasi Bharatiya living in different countries has increased,” Modi said.

During the over 30-minute address, PM Modi briefly spoke in English also. He appealed to the gathering of NRIs to get the knowledge about India’s culture, diversity, democratic values, power of youth and many more in depth and spread the knowledge in countries they are living.