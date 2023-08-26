World now aware of India’s capabilities after tricolour hoisting on moon: PM Modi

“Congratulatory messages are pouring in from across the world. The social media is full of congratulatory messages. When the achievement is this big, its celebration also continues. Your faces say that wherever you might be in the world, India beats in your heart...I congratulate you once again on the grand success of Chandrayaan-3,” he said while interacting with the Indian community in Athens.

Modi also took the opportunity to express his sympathies to the people of Greece.

"When the forest fires started here, it became a major crisis. Several people in Greece died. In that hour of crisis, India stood with the people of Greece," he said.